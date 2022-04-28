Police in Dormont investigating more catalytic converter thefts
DORMONT (KDKA) - More catalytic converters are being stolen in the Pittsburgh area.
According to Dormont Police, someone stole them from three different vehicles, all of the same make and model.
All of them were stolen out of Hyundai Tucsons.
A witness told police that the suspect was seen driving a tan or gold sedan.
