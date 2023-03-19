Police, forensic teams called to Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police and forensic teams were called to Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood Sunday afternoon to investigate possible human remains.

Investigators cleared the scene around 5:30 p.m. on Washington Boulevard near Larimer Avenue. They were focused on a steep hill by an auto-body shop.

KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy S. Stockdill

Forensic teams and Pittsburgh Police were seen combing through the shrubbery, appearing to search for something. One official was carrying what seemed to be a white plastic bag.

Along with investigators, there was a group of people not in uniform who appeared to be assisting with the search.

Pittsburgh Police later released more information to the public safety blotter, saying that additional human remains were located in the area. It was not immediately clear whether the decedent was a male or female, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and the medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

