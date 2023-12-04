2 charged after police find rifle, marijuana in car with 2 young children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man and woman are facing charges after police said officers found an AR-style rifle and marijuana in their car with two young children inside during a traffic stop in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over the car on Rowan Street around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday after seeing it parked illegally and watching it pull into traffic "in a careless manner." Police said they found three people in the car along with a 4-year-old and 1-year-old in the back.

While speaking to the front seat passenger, police said an officer saw a baggie of marijuana. After asking the front seat passenger and the driver, identified as Ronnae Shaw, to get out of the car, police said they saw an AM-15 rifle under the driver's seat, and "the safety selector switch was on fire."

No one inside the car had valid concealed weapons permits, police said.

A search of the car turned up four bags and a jar of marijuana. Police said they also searched Shaw and found another zip bag of marijuana, and when she got to the jail, officers found two more baggies.

Both Shaw and the backseat passenger, identified as Brandon Redden, were taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Shaw and Brandon Redden are facing two counts of endangering the welfare of children, carrying a firearm without a license and possession. Shaw is also facing driving violations.