Watch CBS News
Local News

One man killed in North Versailles shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A police and EMS presence was requested along the 400 block of Porter Street in North Versailles Township Saturday evening, according to Allegheny County dispatchers. The call came in just before 5 PM.

This happened near the Kingz & Queens Hair Salon.

No one had been transported from the scene at last check with officials.

Update 6:15 PM:

A man was killed in a shooting in North Versailles. Police said the man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation, according to an Allegheny County Police Department press release.

img-3737.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 5:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.