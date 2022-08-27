One man killed in North Versailles shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A police and EMS presence was requested along the 400 block of Porter Street in North Versailles Township Saturday evening, according to Allegheny County dispatchers. The call came in just before 5 PM.

This happened near the Kingz & Queens Hair Salon.

No one had been transported from the scene at last check with officials.

Update 6:15 PM:

A man was killed in a shooting in North Versailles. Police said the man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation, according to an Allegheny County Police Department press release.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

