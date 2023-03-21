Police: Couple stole Robinson mall employees' credit cards, went on spending spree

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are trying to identify two people who they said stole several Robinson mall employees' credit cards.

Police released two photos of the suspects on Facebook Tuesday.

According to police, the two went into the back room of a store in the Mall at Robinson and took employees' credit cards. Investigators said the suspects then went on a spending spree at the Monroeville Mall.

(Photo: Robinson Township Police Department/Facebook)

At the time the photos were taken, one suspect was wearing a black jacket, a black shirt, jeans and a white hat. The other suspect was wearing a green sweatshirt and black pants. Police said they also had a small child with them at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police either through Facebook messenger or by calling 412-679-6980.