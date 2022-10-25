Watch CBS News
Police called to active scene in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - An active scene is unfolding in New Castle, Lawrence County, according to police.

Law enforcement is on scene of an active police situation on Booker Drive and Altmin in The Harbor Heights housing complex in the city of New Castle. Please avoid this area.￼

"Law enforcement is on scene of an active police situation on Booker Drive and Altman Road in The Harbor Heights housing complex in the city of New Castle," the statement read on the department's Facebook page.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

