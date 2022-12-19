Police arrest two on warrants following Brighton Heights SWAT situation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police were attempting to serve a warrant at a home in the 3500 block of Brighton Road when a person refused to come out Monday morning.

According to officials, a second person in the home also had an active warrant out for their arrest.

Four people eventually came out and the two with warrants were taken into custody.

Out of an abundance of caution, the house was cleared after finding out several people were inside. SWAT cleared the scene just before 7 a.m.