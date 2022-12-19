Watch CBS News
Local News

Police arrest two on warrants following Brighton Heights SWAT situation

/ CBS Pittsburgh

2 in custody after SWAT standoff in Brighton Heights
2 in custody after SWAT standoff in Brighton Heights 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police were attempting to serve a warrant at a home in the 3500 block of Brighton Road when a person refused to come out Monday morning.

According to officials, a second person in the home also had an active warrant out for their arrest. 

Four people eventually came out and the two with warrants were taken into custody. 

Out of an abundance of caution, the house was cleared after finding out several people were inside. SWAT cleared the scene just before 7 a.m. 

First published on December 19, 2022 / 11:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.