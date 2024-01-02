Watch CBS News
Police arrest two men after getting into fight with Downtown Pittsburgh business owner after being refused sale of CBD products

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested two men who are accused of getting into a fight with a Downtown Pittsburgh business owner along Liberty Avenue. 

The owner of the business told police he refused to sell a CBD product to the two men, who were under the age of 21 -- and that's when the pair started fighting with him.

Witnesses tell police that the fight moved outside and the store owner says the men showed him they had a gun before they ran off.

Officers arrested the two men a short distance away. 

January 2, 2024

