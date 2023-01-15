Police arrest suspect wanted for shooting wife on I-579 last year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man wanted since November for shooting his wife has been taken into custody.

Detectives tracked down Kevin Crew inside an apartment on Apple Street.

According to police, Crew shot and injured his wife on the I-579 on-ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies.

He was also wanted on a warrant involving "device fraud."

His current girlfriend, Chelsey McIntosh, is also facing charges as she helped hide him from police.