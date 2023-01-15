Watch CBS News
Police arrest suspect wanted for shooting wife on I-579 last year

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man wanted since November for shooting his wife has been taken into custody. 

Detectives tracked down Kevin Crew inside an apartment on Apple Street. 

According to police, Crew shot and injured his wife on the I-579 on-ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies. 

He was also wanted on a warrant involving "device fraud." 

His current girlfriend, Chelsey McIntosh, is also facing charges as she helped hide him from police. 

First published on January 15, 2023 / 12:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

