Police arrest man in Latrobe that was on the run

Man on the run captured in Westmoreland County

Man on the run captured in Westmoreland County

Man on the run captured in Westmoreland County

LATROBE (KDKA) - Westmoreland County Sheriff's Deputies along with police in Latrobe arrested a man that was on the run.

Deputies said Zachary Dunlap was arrested in 2021 on accusations of selling a deadly dose of heroin to a man who overdosed.

Dunlap was originally placed in jail but was released last year when his bail was modified.

After failing to appear for a hearing last week, a warrant was issued for Dunlap's arrest.

Police and deputies then found him hiding in a home in Latrobe on Friday morning.