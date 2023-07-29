Police arrest man in Latrobe that was on the run
LATROBE (KDKA) - Westmoreland County Sheriff's Deputies along with police in Latrobe arrested a man that was on the run.
Deputies said Zachary Dunlap was arrested in 2021 on accusations of selling a deadly dose of heroin to a man who overdosed.
Dunlap was originally placed in jail but was released last year when his bail was modified.
After failing to appear for a hearing last week, a warrant was issued for Dunlap's arrest.
Police and deputies then found him hiding in a home in Latrobe on Friday morning.
