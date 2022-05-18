Watch CBS News
Police arrest man for yelling and filming voters at polling place

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) - On Tuesday during the primary elections, police were called to deal with an unruly man at a polling place.

According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA, just after 3 p.m., Castle Shannon Police were called to the Castle Shannon Library for a disruption at the polling location.

Voting officials told police that David Huff had voted and was then asked to leave. He refused and began yelling about his right, began filming voters, and caused voting to temporarily stop because of his behavior.

Police told Huff he needed to stop or he would be charged criminally.

He again refused and was told he was under arrest. When police attempted to take him into custody, he resisted arrest and attempted to swat police away.

Huff also shoulder-checked an officer into the vehicle as police tried to place him into the police vehicle, causing a dent.

He is now facing charges of interference, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, harassment, interference with primaries and elections, resisting arrest, defiant trespasser, and disorderly conduct.

First published on May 18, 2022 / 8:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

