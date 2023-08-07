Point Park offering scholarships to high school students who visit campus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Point Park University is offering scholarships to high school students who visit its campus in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The university said the scholarship, valued at $4,000, is available for high school juniors and seniors who schedule and complete an official campus visit between Sept. 1 and Feb. 15 or attend open houses scheduled for Sept. 16, Nov. 4 and Feb. 3.

The scholarship will be awarded to eligible students who enroll as full-time undergraduate students and dispersed over four years.

"We are excited to launch the Point Park University Visit Scholarship as a way to encourage high school students to explore our campus and discover the many opportunities available to them," said Point Park University President Dr. Chris W. Brussalis in a press release.

"By providing financial assistance through this scholarship, we hope to make it easier for students to envision themselves as part of our dynamic community and take that important step toward achieving their educational goals."

More information can be found on Point Park's website.