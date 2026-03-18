Chipped ham fries, cold pierogi salad highlight new food offerings at PNC Park for 2026 season

The Pittsburgh Pirates are days away from kicking off the 2026 season. While the team won't take the field for the home opener until April 3, fans can get an early sneak peek at the new foods being sold at concession stands this season, and many of them come with a classic Pittsburgh twist.

"There is so much to be excited for this upcoming season, and that list includes our new food offerings around PNC Park," said Pirates president Travis Williams. "Every year, we work with our partners Aramark Sports and Entertainment to add to our already extensive food offerings to include items that will surely be must-haves for fans attending a Pirates game."

Traditional Pittsburgh staples, including pierogies, kielbasa, chipped ham, and other local favorites, inspire many of the new items offered this season.

New food offerings

Several new meals will be available to all fans who enter PNC Park this season, including chipped ham fries, pierogi salad, and a Pittsburgh-inspired hot dog.

Boricua Dog: A Puerto Rico-inspired hot dog with sofrito beef, Smallman Street Deli kraut, yellow mustard, American cheese, ketchup, braised onion, and potato sticks, served on a roll. (Section 135)

The Boricua Dog is a Puerto Rico-inspired hot dog with sofrito beef, Smallman Street Deli kraut, yellow mustard, American cheese, ketchup, braised onion, and potato sticks, served on a roll. Pittsburgh Pirates

Coop puppy: A take on the classic chicken sandwich with sweet tea-brined chicken on a toasted roll with ketchup-braised onion, ranch, and shredded lettuce. (Section 144)

The coop puppy is a take on the classic chicken sandwich with sweet tea-brined chicken on a toasted roll with ketchup-braised onion, ranch, and shredded lettuce. Pittsburgh Pirates

Chipped ham fries: Pittsburghers are no strangers to the chipped ham. This dish puts the local favorite, sauce, cheddar sauce, and garlic butter on top of French fries. (HPC Market, Section 118)

Cold pierogi salad: This salad includes pierogis with sour cream dressing, green onion, garlic powder ranch seasoning, onion powder, shredded cheddar, and diced bacon. (HPC Market, Section 118)

Empanada: Empanadas are available in chicken or a special vegan offering, both served with ajo crema. (Section 136)

Heavy Hitter Dog: A footlong hot dog with cornbread coating, yellow mustard, and pico de gallo, served in a special baseball bat boat. (Section 146)

Kettle Nacho: These are kettle-cooked chips with kielbasa, caramelized onion, pico de gallo, and sriracha ketchup. (HPC Market, Section 118)

Nutella beignets: Fresh beignets are topped with caramel and whipped cream. (Sections 144 & 146)

Nutella beignets are fresh beignets topped with caramel and whipped cream. Pittsburgh Pirates

Smoked turkey leg with mac and cheese: The smoked turkey leg is served with smoked Gouda mac and cheese, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw. (Section 140)

New concession features

The popular Tenders Love & Chicken eatery has been expanded to two additional stands throughout the ballpark. Fans can now visit the stands in Sections 127 and 322.

The Pirates Treasure Map also returns with an updated design and new hidden features for guests to explore around PNC Park.

Specialty souvenir items

Miller Lite beer bat: The Miller Lite Beer Bat returns this season and will be available at select stands throughout PNC Park.

Fastball souvenir cup: A popular keepsake for fans visiting PNC Park is the souvenir cup. This year, the Pirates will have a special fastball souvenir cup available at select locations throughout the park.

Ice cream souvenir helmets: The ice cream helmets are back, and this year, fans can try to collect all three Pirates logo helmet cups.

More information about the new food offerings is available at this link.