Plum Borough School District using new security system

As students prepare to go back to school, the safety of students and staff is the number one priority of any district. To make sure everyone stays safe from threats, districts are using the latest technology.

Plum Borough School District will be using a system similar to what you'd see at a professional sporting event. The OpenGate systems will go into Plum High School and their 7-8 building this school year. It allows people to flow through more quickly while detecting any problems.

"If they don't have anything on them that would be recognized as a weapon, they are going to pass right through," said Plum assistant superintendent Dr. Ashley Boyers, who is the safety and security coordinator.

There is an alarm that will go off and security will be alerted if anyone needs an additional screening beyond the device. The school district will alert police if warranted.

"People have to feel safe and secure, whether they come to work or they come to learn. That's the most important piece," Boyers said.

To start the year, the devices will go at the visitor entrance. They will also be used at bigger events like football games. Boyers said there's been no incident at his district, but there have been incidents at games in the Pittsburgh region over the years.

The detectors cost about $19,000 and the district has four of them.

"It's nothing that we have individually gone through, or as an organization gone through, just that it's the next step for us in our progression of safety and security," Boyers said.

Plum studied the system for two years before deciding on it. They saw it in action at neighboring Franklin Regional to see how it works. Boyers says the detection system could be moved to student entrances or other buildings if needed during the school year.

"We will expand that throughout the school year at some point in time or as events may dictate," Boyers said.

Shaler will also be using this system this school year. It said it will have five for the upcoming school year, two at the middle school and three at the high school.