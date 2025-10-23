Plum pizza shop preparing to help give back amid SNAP benefit pause, government shutdown

The owner of a Plum Borough pizza shop is preparing to help give back to the community as SNAP benefits in Pennsylvania are being paused due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Patyn McCune, owner of Lelulo's Pizzeria shared on the shop's social media page Wednesday that she wants to help out as much as she can for kids right now who may be struggling in the coming days and months with SNAP benefits being paused.

"As someone who relied HEAVILY on this as a child, this is important to me," McCune said.

The pizza shop has been known for its community involvement in recent years and and McCune said she's begging those who don't need assistance not to take advantage of her kindness.

"Beginning next week, any child who needs a meal can have one," McCune said. "I will post more details as to what I can give out."

McCune said in addition to planning on providing meals, she would love to collect household needed items and food for those who need it.

Several hours after her initial post, McCune said she received a $1,000 donation to help children in need.

"I'll be buying some things to add for these next few weeks for anyone in need," McCune said.