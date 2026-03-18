Plum pizza shop offering free food for utility lineworkers this week

A popular pizza shop in Plum Borough is helping give back to utility workers in the community as the region has been dealing with widespread power outages.

From helping give back when SNAP benefits in Pennsylvania were paused during the government shutdown to creating a challenge to help make reading fun for kids, Lelulo's Pizzeria in Plum has become known for its work within the community.

This week is no different as the pizza shop is offering free food to lineworkers who have had busy schedules in recent days.

"Please don't take your frustration out on the men and women working LITERALLY around the clock to get everyone up and running," the pizza shop said on Facebook.

Late last week, a major windstorm hit the region, leaving behind downed trees, damaged power lines, and widespread outages.

During the storm's peak, around 280,000 customers from Duquesne Light and First Energy were without power.

"Thank you to the linemen for doing their best every time we need them," the shop said.

Utility lineworkers can stop into the shop for lunch between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from now through Friday and can get a free small pizza or 8" sub.