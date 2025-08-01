Plum homeowners impacted by home explosion nearly 2 years ago sue for property damage

Dozens of homeowners in Plum affected by a home explosion nearly two years ago are suing for property damage.

A massive explosion leveled homes in Plum's Rustic Ridge neighborhood, killing six people on Aug. 12, 2023. The lawsuit names Peoples Natural Gas, Penneco Oil Company, Grasinger Homes and A.O. Smith Corporation as the defendants.

Right before the explosion in 2023, there were problems with a hot water tank inside the home of Paul and Heather Oravitz. Their house was the center of the blast.

This latest lawsuit was filed by a Montgomery County law firm on behalf of 33 other homeowners living in and around Rustic Drive in Plum. The lawsuit, obtained by KDKA, alleges that gas line leaks in the neighborhood allowed methane to build up in the basement of the Oravitz's home

The lawsuit accuses Peoples and Penneco gas companies of failing to address over-pressurized gas line leaks, despite prior knowledge. It also cites the failure of A.O. Smith Corporation, the company that manufactured the water heater, to warn about the potential for external natural gas to impact water heater function and cause explosions.

And finally, Grasinger Homes was cited in the lawsuit for building homes too close to gas lines, which created a risk of gas accumulation.

Peoples Gas responded to the allegations made in the legal filings in a statement that said:

"When this event occurred, Peoples immediately worked with the authorities to assist in the investigation to determine what happened. It is important to know that the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission conducted an extensive investigation and, at the conclusion of the investigation, found no evidence linking Peoples' public utility infrastructure to the cause of the incident."

These latest lawsuits follow wrongful death suits filed by surviving family members of the six people who were killed. No official cause of the explosion has been reached.