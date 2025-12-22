Plum High School's annual telethon raises money for Make-A-Wish

The lights are on and the studio is buzzing at Plum High School, where students are spending Monday and Tuesday hosting a 12-hour telethon to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

About 70 students are working around the clock, directing, producing and hosting the entire broadcast. It's all a part of the school's television production program.

Now in its 25th year, the telethon is built on hope. That mission is displayed front and center through a new "Wall of Wishes," filled with stars bearing the names of children whose wishes have already been granted.

Over the past 24 years, Plum Borough students have helped grant more than 240 wishes.

"They've been through the most horrific and tragic things, and to come out on the opposite end after all the tests and surgeries, etc., etc., if we can play a little part in that and just make their days go a little bit better, it makes it all worthwhile," said television production teacher Rick Berrott.

Students welcome celebrities, athletes and community leaders throughout the broadcast, all while spreading holiday cheer and raising money. This year it's being held over two days.

Senior Sydney Caliguiri says the cause hits close to home.

"I love the cause. Make-A-Wish is a special cause. One of our very own classmates has had a wish granted, so a lot of us know the impact," said Caliguiri.

Caliguiri has been involved with the telethon for years, but this year she stepped into a larger role as a student producer.

Since its premiere in 2000, the Plum Borough School District has raised nearly $1.2 million for Make-A-Wish. Behind the scenes, the effort is massive.

"All the time and effort, it started in the middle of November, planning the show," said Berrott. "We have over 110 interviews and over 40 videos to show. I'm sure as you guys prepare for the news, we have the puzzle, so let's build the puzzle and figure out the order."

But for the students involved, the impact is what matters most.

"Knowing that all of this hard work I've done over the last month or so, it's all going to help kids, and I love that," Caliguiri said.



