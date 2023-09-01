Plum football team honors victims of house explosion with ceremony, helmet stickers

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Plum football team honored the victims of a tragic home explosion last month in the area's Rustic Ridge neighborhood before the game on Friday.

Keegan Clontz, 12, was one of the six people killed in the explosion on Aug. 12. He would have been starting junior high school and playing for the Plum Mustangs youth team.

There was a special ceremony and a moment of silence before players took the field, with Clontz's No. 40 and the initials "RR" for Rustic Ridge on their helmets.

These are the stickers Plum Football players will be wearing tonight when the team faces Fox Chapel, honoring 12 y/o Keegan Clontz & the other victims of the Rustic Ridge house explosion on August 12th. The District will also honor the victims with a moment of silence. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/kwaAxEnAqZ — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) September 1, 2023

"We have the mayor coming out tonight to be our honorary captain. It would be nice to have everyone out tonight for the community to look forward to something positive, give them something positive tonight as the outcome," Plum head football coach Matt Morgan said.

The community has rallied together since the explosion, holding services and vigils and raising money.

The cause of the house explosion is still under investigation, but it could take months or even years before there are answers, officials have said.