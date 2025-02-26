Plum Fire Chiefs Association introduces staffing stipend program to help recruit new volunteer firefighters

Plum Borough's volunteer fire departments are getting creative and introducing a staffing stipend program to help recruit new firefighters.

The Plum Fire Chiefs Association says the new program will help ensure that the borough has a three-man crew and fire engine on duty from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The program for the stipend will provide a framework for volunteer firefighters in the borough to be compensated for their time and efforts in responding to emergencies in a timely and adequate way.

𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗙𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗜𝗡 𝗣𝗟𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧 𝗟𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟.... The Plum Fire Chiefs Association (PFCA), representing the four... Posted by Renton Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, February 24, 2025

All you need to do to qualify to receive the stipend is be a current member in good standing with one of the borough's four volunteer fire departments, which are Holiday Park Volunteer Fire Department, Logans Ferry Heights Volunteer Fire Department, Renton Volunteer Fire Department, Unity Volunteer Fire Department.

In order to get qualify to be a firefighter with the departments, you need to have a minimum of two years of active experience, be first aid, CPR, and AED certified, and meet another number of requirements related to job-specific skills.

Interested parties can apply online.