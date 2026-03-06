Plum Borough parents charged with supplying alcohol for underage drinking party

Two parents are facing charges after police say more than 60 teenagers were drinking at a large party in their Plum Borough home.

According to court paperwork, Ian and Corrine Dryburgh have been charged with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and furnishing liquor to minors stemming from the incident that happened at a home in Plum Borough late last month.

Police said that officers went to the home after receiving a tip about a large party involving high school aged children.

When officers arrived at the home, they found numerous teenagers, empty beer cans and empty seltzer cans, and multiple bottles of vodka.

The parents told police that a birthday party for their 17-year-old daughter got out of hand and that some kids has been kicked out, but more came and they didn't know what to do.

According to the criminal complaint, officers said they had been called to the home two previous times for similar reasons.

Police said a total of 66 underage kids were at the home.

Court records show that both parents have been cited via summons and preliminary hearings are scheduled for mid-April.