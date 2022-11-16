Plow Problems: Mayor Gainey and public works director lay out snow plow plan ahead of winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh has laid out its plan on how to fix a plow problem that plagued multiple neighborhoods last winter.

One of the hardest-hit areas last year was Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood and residents expressed frustration over how the streets were covered in snow and how long it took crews to clear them.

However, this year, city leaders are hoping to improve plow service this coming winter.

Mayor Ed Gainey, joined by Public Works Director Chris Hornstein, revealed their plans for the season.

Snow Response Livestream with Mayor Ed Gainey and Public Works Director Chris Hornstein https://t.co/thw2bOszja — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) November 15, 2022

Their goal is to have the city roads cleared within 24 hours of snowfall. Once the department enhances its equipment and staffing, it'll look to drop that time to just 10 hours.

According to Hornstein, they plan to lease 15 more vehicles to help with its aging fleet and it will operate safer and more efficiently.

He added that Mayor Gainey's proposed budget would include 40 new workers and 15 new drivers.

"Sometimes we don't plow at all, so we only plow when there's three inches or more on the streets, that's industry standard," Hornstein said. "Whether we're plowing or whether we're salting, we always start with our emergency routes then we go into our primary streets, secondary and tertiary. Some of those same crews responsible for snow removal are also responsible for assisting our first responders in case of an emergency. So, when there's a car stuck in a snow drift, someone is having an emergency at their home, or an ambulance needs help getting around city streets, we have to respond to those people. When that happens, it takes our folks out of line to help them, which means it takes a little longer time for them to get to your street."

City leaders are also trying to avoid snow removal delays in neighborhoods like Brookline, Carrick, and Overbrook by building a new public works facility.

However, that project will be delayed another year but the hope is to have it ready for next winter.

In the meantime, it's recommended that drivers stay off the road if at all possible during snowfall and if you have to drive, use the safest, plowed routes.