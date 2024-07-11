Pleasant weather expected today for the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We are getting a brief but welcome break from the heat today.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None for now. Monday or Tuesday may be a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather chances.

Aware: Yesterday was the 9th day so far this year with highs in the 90s. We average 10 a year.

Morning temperatures are a good 10-15 degrees lower than temperatures 24 hours ago. By the time noon gets here, temperatures will be around 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Humidity levels will also be down.

Dew points, as of 6a, are at 60 degrees. At times today, the dew point will dip to the upper 50s.

This along with breezy winds coming in out of the west at 10-15 mph should allow us to see one of our most pleasant days in a while here locally.

The heat will be back tomorrow. Normally at this time, we would have seen around 4-5 90° days. We have a chance to have our tenth 90° day on Friday. I have our high hitting 89°. If we don't hit the 90s on Friday we will almost certainly do it on Saturday. In an average year, Pittsburgh hits the 90-degree mark ten times.

I have us hitting the 90-degree mark four additional times on the 7 day with Friday's high of 89° being close.

