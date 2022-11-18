Proposed plans for closed Shadyside Giant Eagle include restaurants and housing units

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A proposed development would bring an updated Giant Eagle store, retailers, restaurants and more than 200 new housing units to Shadyside.

The Tribune-Review reports the development is proposed for a site at Penn Avenue and Shakespeare Street, the spot of the old Giant Eagle. It is not clear when this could happen.

The City Planning Commission is expected to vote on the proposal in two weeks at its next meeting.

