Plane slides off runway in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A brake failure caused a small plane to slide off the runway in Westmoreland County this afternoon.

The Tribune-Review said the pilot was flying from Virginia and went to land at the Rostraver Airport when she realized her brakes had failed.

She turned off the engine and was able to glide the plane off the runway and over a small hillside. The plane then had a small fuel leak that crews were able to quickly contain.

The nose and wings of the plane were damaged but no one was injured.