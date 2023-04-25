Pizza delivery driver robbed, carjacked in the Hill District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a delivery driver said they were robbed and carjacked in the Hill District.
Zone 2 officers were alerted just after 10:15 p.m. Monday to the area of Junilla Street and Wylie Avenue for a reported armed robbery.
A pizza delivery driver told police he was robbed at gunpoint, and his vehicle was stolen. The victim was not injured, according to police.
Officers located the unoccupied vehicle a short time later.
No one has been taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
