Pizza delivery driver robbed, carjacked in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a delivery driver said they were robbed and carjacked in the Hill District.

Zone 2 officers were alerted just after 10:15 p.m. Monday to the area of Junilla Street and Wylie Avenue for a reported armed robbery.

A pizza delivery driver told police he was robbed at gunpoint, and his vehicle was stolen. The victim was not injured, according to police.

Officers located the unoccupied vehicle a short time later.

No one has been taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 8:15 AM

