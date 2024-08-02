Pittsburgh's weather looking warm once again with more showers possible on Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We kicked off August hot and humid! Yesterday was our 17th 90-degree day of the year getting to 91. It'll be hot and humid today, feeling in the low to mid 90s but our highs only in the low 80s.

After heavy downpours and frequent lighting overnight and early morning, we have a few more rounds of heavy rain on the way. There will be dry time to enjoy plus sunshine.

Overnight is the best chance for another round of storms. The confidence for anything severe is low as we are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5).

The new drought monitor map issued yesterday didn't take into account the rain we had on Tuesday so next week's conditions should improve!

After a few scattered showers, thunderstorms are possible again Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Sunday looks much better with sunshine, lower humidity, and upper 80s.

Monday will be just like Sunday!

