Pittsburgh's Slice on Broadway wins world's best cheese pizza

A Pittsburgh pizzeria is bringing home the title of World's Best Cheese Slice.

Chris Ostapenko from Slice on Broadway represented the shop at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, competing against over 100 other people.

"I made the pizza as I do every day in the pizza shop, and the results paid off," Ostapenko said in a press release from Slice on Broadway.

We did it. WORLD CHAMPIONS 🏆🍕 Huge congratulations to Chris Ostapenko from Slice on Broadway for winning World’s Best... Posted by Slice on Broadway - Beechview on Thursday, March 27, 2025

Slice on Broadway owner Rico Lunardi said Ostapenko has been part of the team for nearly 15 years.

"I am proud of him and happy for the whole Slice crew to officially say we have the world's best cheese slice," Lunardi said.

Ostapenko received further congratulations on the pizzeria's Facebook page.

"This moment means everything. It's not just about one incredible slice—it's about the passion, the hustle, and the amazing team behind it all. From the crew at the show to everyone holding it down back in Pittsburgh—we did this together," Slice on Broadway wrote on Facebook.

The International Pizza Expo is described as the "industry's biggest event," bringing thousands of pizzeria professionals to Las Vegas for three days of competitions, seminars and an exhibitor showcase.

Slice on Broadway has six locations across the Pittsburgh area in Beechview, Carnegie, the East End, Robinson, Wexford and the South Side.