Pittsburgh's looking sunny but with cool temperatures throughout the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Don't let the sunshine fool you with today being a cold one.

It will be especially cold this morning with temperatures in the mid-20s to start the day.

Noon temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Wind chills at noon will still be below 32° due to a steady wind of 5-10mph coming in out of the NNE.

Conditions throughout the day - March 24, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

I have highs hitting the upper 40s today. 2 p.m. temperatures should be in the low 40s. The warm-up continues tomorrow, morning lows will be in the mid-30s.

Highs tomorrow will hit the mid-60s. While not as sunny as today, expect ample amounts of sunshine on Monday too.

Rain Chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Rain chances return on Tuesday with the first line of showers now expected before noon. This will likely mean highs will be just shy of 60 for a number of places on Tuesday even with the warm-air mass still in place.

I have Pittsburgh's high at 59°.

We stay mild and seasonal on Wednesday with highs near 60 again.

The back half of the work week will see a cool down with highs in the mid to low 50s on Thursday and Friday. Two-day rain totals from Friday to Saturday are 0.36".

That's a little shy of the half-inch I thought Pittsburgh would see. We should see an additional quarter of an inch to 0.4" of precip over the next week.

7-day forecast: March 24, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

