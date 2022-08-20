Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days continue this weekend

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days picked back up at noon today.

Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets in Bloomfield is filled with food, vendors, and live entertainment all weekend long.

"I hope they come hungry and we want to see the smiles on their faces. That's how I get paid, seeing all the smiles on their faces and just enjoying a fun and safe festival. And again, everyone is Italian that weekend," said Sal Richetti, a Little Italy Days event organizer.

Today's hours are noon until 9 PM this evening. It ends tomorrow.

