Pittsburgh's Fireworks Task Force launched for 4th of July holiday week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the 4th of July holiday approaches, Pittsburgh's Fireworks Task Force is once again being deployed throughout the city.

The task force will be enforcing rules and regulations ad responding to fireworks-related calls and complaints through Thursday, July 7.

According to a release from Pittsburgh Public Safety, some of the rules and regulations that will be enforced by the task force include:

Fireworks cannot be lit on public or private property without permission from the owner

Fireworks cannot be lit within 150 feet of a building or vehicle

No fireworks are allowed within any city parks, baseball, or playing fields

Those using fireworks cannot be under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or controlled substances.

From June 30 through July 4, fireworks are allowed to be used until 1 a.m.

After July 4, municipalities can restrict the use of fireworks to stop being lit after 10 p.m.

"The goal of the Fireworks Task Force is to allow for the safe usage of legally purchased fireworks as long as they are used in compliance with the laws established by the Commonwealth and the laws and ordinances of the City of Pittsburgh. The restrictions are in place for the safety of the residents and properties within the city. Those who utilize and/or discharge fireworks that result in injury or property damage will be held responsible and they, or their insurance providers, may be liable for damages," said Sergeant Tom Huerbin with the Fire Investigation Unit.