Pittsburghers soak up day of summer-like temperatures in April

All around Pittsburgh on Friday, it was clear the summer-like weather was putting a spring in people's steps!

Hopping into Easter weekend, Good Friday felt more like Memorial Day weekend in the Steel City with high temperatures hitting the 80s.

It comes as no surprise that people dusted off their golf clubs to enjoy the sunshine and the greens.

"When it's nice out, you want to go lie in the park or come play golf," said Donovan Clayton.

Dozens of golfers teed off at Bob O'Connor Golf Course at Schenley Park.

"It's been long awaited, woke up the past two days, and there were no clouds in the sky, which is a rare thing in Pittsburgh, so it was nice to actually be able to see some blue," said Hayley Silvers.

Smiles were aplenty at Schenley Park, with people having picnics, swinging on the swing set, and playing frisbee under clear skies.

And of course, a line of customers stretched around Page's on the South Side to grab their favorite frozen treats from the iconic ice cream shop.

"We're gonna do the yinzer sundae," one customer said.

"Because good vibes, you have to get something sweet. It's very good. I'll give it a 10 out of 10," said Yu Xuan Wong. "I'm ready for summer!"

"We love Page's, and it's a beautiful day, so we want to come enjoy it," said Rachel Webb.

"Love to see it, I'm a summer girl through and through, so when the sun finally comes out, I'm like, get outside. We're free, we're ready to be outside!" Webb added.

Getting a taste of summer in April, at least for a day, certainly boosted Pittsburghers' moods.

"Outside, sunshine, vitamin D, rejuvenated. Seasonal affective disorder is real. The minute the sunshine is out, I'm immediately feeling better," Silvers said.

"Feel a little bit happier, a little more active, you want to go do stuff. I can't wait for more of it! Can't wait for the summertime," Clayton said.