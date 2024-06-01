Pittsburghers show their generosity and help Animal Friends in their time of need

Pittsburghers show up to help Animal Friends

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Last week, Pittsburgh's Animal Friends found itself in a precarious position.

It put the call out as they desperately needed donations to their food pantry as they said their Chow Wagon Pet Food Bank's shelves were nearly bare.

They posted to social media asking the community to help restock their shelves and they delivered.

Our community is amazing! We want to extend a HUGE THANK YOU to all the members of the community who donated so... Posted by Animal Friends on Thursday, May 30, 2024

Whether it was online donations through Chewy or Amazon, or even people arriving at Animal Friends with trunks full of food, they once again had the resources they needed to take care of the furry friends under their care.

Not only did everyday people step up to help Animal Friends, but one Mt. Lebanon business came through in a massive way.

Rollier Hardware filled an entire truck with more than 450 pounds of dog food and treats and delivered it to the Camp Horne Road location.

While the gesture helped Animal Friends in this moment, those who still want to help can do so by donating on Chewy or Amazon.