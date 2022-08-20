Pittsburghers invited to help paint new mural at Salem's Market and Grill
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Sunday, you can help paint what will become the largest mural in the Pittsburgh region.
People young and old began painting on the walls of the new Salem's Market and Grill in the Hill District last month.
It features several messages about stopping gun violence.
Salem's is also holding a back-to-school community day distributing backpacks and books, as well as selling food.
It takes place from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
