Pittsburghers hit the stores on Black Friday

Thousands of people throughout the Pittsburgh area made the trip to shopping centers on Black Friday. Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh in Washington County saw a strong turnout.

"It's that time of the year," Tiffany Sherbondi, of Belle Vernon, said.

Sherbondi and her friends arrived at the outlets at 4:30 a.m. and waited in line before capitalizing on Black Friday deals.

"There's no gameplan. It's get what you can," Sherbondi said.

Scores of people came to the outlets on Friday to get what they could, including Nadia Minnick and her friends from Somerset County.

"We traveled from Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, which is about an hour and a half south from here," she said.

Minnick said that during her trip to the Nike store, she and her friends bought matching sets. Happy customers like Minnick and her friends are what the outlets have been working for all year.

"Last year was record-breaking. We expect the same for sure," said Megan Hindes, director of marketing at Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh.

In an era of online shopping, there's just something about walking away from a store with a bag of items.

"You can go in and feel the product, feel the value of the store, the experience," Hindes said.