Pittsburghers gather at City-County Building in a show of support for Ukraine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Demonstrators took to the steps of the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh in a show of support for Ukraine.

The Pittsburghers with Ukrainian ties spoke out Wednesday for their friends and family still in harm's way. The demonstrators said innocent people are dying in Ukraine.

"I'm not only an American, I'm a father and a grandfather, but sometimes we have to stand and say enough is enough," George Honchar said.

On Monday, Russian missile strikes killed more than a dozen civilians in cities across Ukraine. President Joe Biden condemned what happened, calling it "utter brutality" against the Ukrainian people.

"Let (Vladimir) Putin run out of missiles till he has to stop," Honchar said. "Start throwing soccer balls to Ukraine. Let's wear him out. But we need America's help. The sky must be closed above Ukraine to protect Ukraine."

NATO's already gone on record saying a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine would lead to a full-fledged war in Europe. Honchar fears without action, many Pittsburghers like himself will never see their loved ones again.

"It's terribly deep because all of us have relatives there. All of us are praying every day that our relatives will sleep through the night, but instead of being killed in their beds," Honchar said.