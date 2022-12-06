Pittsburghers celebrate Krampusnacht, carrying on ancient traditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the Christmas season is all about the joy of giving, it can also get a little weird.

On Monday night, the Krampuses came out to play.

Hundreds were in Market Square tonight for the Krampusnacht festival.

It happens every December 5th in Europe, in celebration of the story of a mythical goat beast known as Krampus, who punishes naughty children who misbehave before the feast of St. Nicholas.

The festival has become a tradition here in Pittsburgh.

Festivities included a Krampen procession and photo opportunities with winter spirits.