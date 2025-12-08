Polar bear at Pittsburgh Zoo turns 30

Snowflake, the beloved polar bear at the Pittsburgh Zoo, celebrated her 30th birthday.

The zoo says Snowflake, who is one of the oldest polar bears in human care in an accredited facility in the United States, turned 30 on Nov. 28. She celebrated with a special ice cake made from some of her favorite things, like meat and watermelon. It was topped with the number 30 and candles made from ice.

Snowflake was born at the Buffalo Zoo in 1995 and came to Pittsburgh in 2017 as part of an Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan recommendation.

The zoo says Snowflake's longevity is a testament to the care she receives. According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, male polar bears have a median life expectancy of nearly 21 years, but there's not enough data on female lifespans.

Visitors aren't always able to see Snowflake, and the zoo says that's an important part of keeping her healthy.

"Providing opportunities for choice in Snowflake's daily life is a vital component of her positive welfare, which is why Zoo guests may not always be able to view her when they visit," the zoo said on its website.

Snowflake's behind-the-scenes area is divided into several spaces to give her different environments and enrichment experiences. It lets her stay cool in the summer and avoid any "physical or behavioral strain," the zoo says.

As Snowflake ages, the zoo says she's being treated for cardiac issues, arthritis and chronic skin conditions.

The zoo says polar bears like Snowflake face an uncertain future in the wild. As the Earth warms, Arctic Sea ice forms later and melts earlier, forcing the bears to travel farther for food. It also means lower reproductive rates for females and lower survival rates for cubs. The zoo says Snowflake serves as an ambassador for her species, educating visitors about their plight due to climate change.