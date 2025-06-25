Pittsburgh Zoo plans giraffe breeding program and new exhibit after "transformative" $10 million donation

The Pittsburgh Zoo says it has big plans after receiving its most significant donation ever.

The zoo on Wednesday announced that it received a $10 million gift from donors who want to remain anonymous.

Zoo president and CEO Dr. Jeremy Goodman called the donation "transformative," saying it will allow the zoo to build a new giraffe barn with space to start a breeding program and design a new exhibit, Expedition Indonesia.

The zoo says the new giraffe barn will offer daily opportunities for winter viewing, and there will be new VIP experiences, like letting guests walk along a catwalk and feed the giraffes eye-to-eye.

Expedition Indonesia will be a multi-level habitat at the highest point of the zoo with waterfalls, pools and an animal facility that will also allow for off-season viewing. It will house species like orangutans, siamangs and tapirs.

"This tremendous gift really serves as a catalyst for other gifts and growth at the Zoo," Goodman said in a press release. "It is an investment in the future of animal well-being and the revitalized direction we're taking Pittsburgh as a leader in conservation initiatives."

The zoo says the donation is at the forefront of the first phase of a 20-year master plan to reimagine the zoo. The giraffe barn and new exhibit are early priorities, along with the new admissions and ticketing plaza that's currently under construction.

Construction on the barn and design for the new habitat are expected to begin after this year, the zoo says.