Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium releases first phase of improvements plan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh and Zoo Aquarium is revealing the first phase of its master plan which includes improvements to entrances and a few animal setups in the zoo, along with some of its other facilities.

The total plan is expected to take about 20 years. Phase one will occur over the next 5-7 years.

"Our current front entrance is over 30 years old," said Dr. Richard Goodman, the president and CEO of Pittsburgh and Zoo Aquarium.

One of the first steps of business is to create a new, front entrance with more ticket-takers.

"We're really hoping that when people pull in and hit our front entrance, they automatically know that they've arrived at the zoo and that the experience starts right at that front entrance," he said.

The giraffe barn is also expected to be expanded. There will be more than four times the space, which is enough to add a giraffe and start a breeding program to give them more exposure.

"This new giraffe holding facility will have large viewing windows where our public can see them year-round. It'll have opportunities for VIP experiences," Dr. Goodman continued.

The orangutan habitat will also be expanded as well.

"We know that the animals really do better in more natural-like habitats," Dr. Goodman said.

"Others will look to us on when they're designing their future orangutan exhibits on how to do it right."

The zoo's education complex is also being updated. Dr. Goodman told KDKA-TV it's bursting at the seams as it plans to double its educational offerings.

"With all this increased programming, we have a much larger education staff as well and they need a place to operate out of."

That plan even calls for creating a full-time licensed preschool.

"This is a partnership with the public and we need their help as well to make sure that all of this can happen in a timely manner, and that they get the world-class experience that they deserve," Dr. Goodman said.