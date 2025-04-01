Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium to debut new Ice Age exhibit

The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium will soon debut a new Ice Age exhibit.

The temporary exhibit, "Ice Age: Frozen in Time," runs from Monday, April 14, through Monday, Sept. 1, 2025.

The experience will send guests "on a journey 2.58 million years back in time to the deep freeze of the Pleistocene epoch," according to a press release from zoo officials.

Over 50 animated, life-like prehistoric creatures, including mammoths, mastodons, woolly rhinoceroses, saber-tooth cats, ground sloths, and dodo birds, will offer a glimpse into what life was like on Earth.

The display is designed to recreate the sights and sounds of the Ice Age with realistic movements and recreated sounds of snorting, grunting, and rumbling, the press release adds.

Paul A Selvaggio

"The centerpiece of the exhibit is an animatronic mammoth towering over 12 feet tall," says Director of Special Projects and Events Sam Holloway. "You will be amazed to see how massive these animals were. The size of a mammoth's tusks or a saber-tooth cat's teeth is truly incredible to see firsthand."

Visitors will learn how the creatures adapted and survived in harsh conditions while piecing together a timeline of Earth's evolution into what humans know today.

"Many of these ancient animals were the ancestors of our current Zoo residents and are evidence of how wildlife has evolved over time," says Holloway. "They offer valuable information to us today about the effects of climate change and the importance of biodiversity."