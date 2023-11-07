Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustments denies proposed apartment complex in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh city leaders did not approve a proposed apartment complex in Bloomfield at the site of the community supermarket.

The proposal included a two-level, partially underground parking garage, a grocery store, a nearby retail space, and at least 25% of affordable housing units.

The city's Zoning Board of Adjustments says portions of the proposal exceed height and other standards of that zoning district.

However, the board did approve the grocery store for the ground floor, subject to compliance with zoning requirements/

