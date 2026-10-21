Pittsburgh youth football program president charged in cocaine trafficking ring

The president of a Pittsburgh youth football program is one of eight people indicted on drug charges, accused of being part of a cocaine trafficking ring.

This federal indictment was unsealed this morning, charging four men from Pittsburgh and three others from Bellevue, Uniontown and Aliquippa. One of the Pittsburgh men charged is Martin Langford, who started the Westside Mustangs Youth Athletic Association.

Langford is accused in the federal indictment of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on three separate occasions.

Langford's program, based in the city's West End, received Stop the Violence grant funding from the city under the Gainey administration. That taxpayer money was passed out throughout the city to help tackle violence.

According to the Pittsburgh Courier, Langford's football program grew from 80 kids in its inaugural season to 240.

According to his LinkedIn, Langford is also the owner of 412 Entertainment and J/G Trucking.

U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced the indictment on Wednesday, calling it a takedown of a "large-scale" cocaine trafficking organization in the Pittsburgh area.

The 15-month Homeland Security Task Force investigation spanned from June 2025 to September of this year.

"This office and our law enforcement partners will continue to stand together in investigating and prosecuting those who conspire to harm our communities and destroy lives through the distribution of illegal controlled substances," U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti said in a press release.

Authorities identified the others charged as Terrance Bonner, 45; Roddell Smalls, 53; Maurice Tinsley, 45; Justin Rumble, 47; Oscar Stokes, 45; and Rashawdi Pugh, 47.