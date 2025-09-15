Mayor Gainey signs violence prevention bill into law

More than $1.7 million in taxpayer money is going to Pittsburgh-based community groups to address violence.

After some heated city council meetings about how and to whom the money would go, the Stop the Violence funding was signed into law.

Cheers echoed outside the Pittsburgh City Council chambers. It followed several meetings that raised frustrations over the Stop the Violence funding process this summer. In the end, the city council voted 9-0 to give to 39 groups.

"This is an example of government at its best, because it's not government dictating to people what's best. It's government listening to the people down on the ground," City Council President Daniel Lavelle said.

Some members of the council expressed concerns about accountability for groups getting that taxpayer money. Mayor Ed Gainey said the reductions in shootings and homicides are the accountability.

His office said that from 2022 to 2024, non-fatal shootings went from 194 to 98. Homicides during that same time went from 71 to 42.

"You can't have one without the other. I think as long as we are seeing these outcomes, then I don't know how much more accountability. The accountability is in the outcome. The outcome is the only thing that matters," Mayor Gainey said after signing the bill.

Groups received up to $50,000 to help with their work. Data shows that with all the groups together, they cover all six police zones. The groups said they provide safe spaces and places.

"I believe that in the future of Pittsburgh, we won't have to have safe places and safe spaces because it will just be a safe place," Jordan Shoenberger with Abiding Missions said.

"Our biggest thing is if we got them with us, they can't be doing nothing wrong out in the streets," Marty Langford of the Westside Youth Athletic Association said.

Group organizers hope that more funding in future budgets can go to this fund and get more groups involved.