Takedown of "large-scale" cocaine trafficking ring in Pittsburgh area leads to charges against 8

The takedown of a "large-scale" cocaine trafficking ring has led to charges against eight people whom authorities called a "scourge" on the state of Pennsylvania.

Eight Pittsburgh-area residents were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of violating drug laws, United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced on Wednesday.

The indictment, which was unsealed after the arrests of seven of the defendants Wednesday morning, follows a 15-month Homeland Security Task Force investigation into what Rivetti called an "extensive" cocaine trafficking organization between June 2025 and September of this year. Multiple other agencies were also involved.

"Great collaboration led to the takedown of these upper-level cocaine traffickers who were a scourge to the Commonwealth, as their conduct fueled addiction and endangered neighborhoods," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a press release. "We, along with our partners, are committed to combatting a surge in cocaine-dealing across the Commonwealth."

Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando said the indictment is a testament to what law enforcement agencies can accomplish when they work together.

"This partnership is also one of the reasons why we continue to see a decrease in shootings and homicides in our region, making Pittsburgh a safer place for all," Lando said in a statement.

Authorities identified those charged as Terrance Bonner, 45; Martin Langford, 59; Roddell Smalls, 53; Maurice Tinsley, 45; Justin Rumble, 47; Oscar Stokes, 45; and Rashawdi Pugh. Most of them are from Pittsburgh, while Tinsley is from Bellevue, Stokes is from Uniontown and Pugh is from Aliquippa.

News of the bust comes less than a week after the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced charges against 13 other people accused of running "a major cocaine trafficking pipeline" from Youngstown, Ohio, to Butler County.