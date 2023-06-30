Local high schoolers gather at conference to create change

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Just like you're never too old to do something differently, you're never too young to make change.

High schoolers from across Allegheny County realized that firsthand this week, as they teamed up to brainstorm about how to improve our neighborhoods.

"Everyone I've met here and been able to interact with has been very welcoming, very kind. What they say is very intelligent and thought-provoking so that's what I'm going to take away the most," said AJ McCreary.

McCreary can't believe everything he's learning at the Pittsburgh Youth ChangeMakers Conference. It's the first of its kind thanks to partners like the Urban League, University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie museums.

"For this conference, my teacher sent me the application and told me to register and I thought it was a really interesting opportunity and I've been proven correct, McCreary said.

With markers, poster boards and big ideas, these high schools will soon present before community leaders, the most influential leaders in their spaces.

"The goal is essentially to make change making more accessible for these kids," said Sam Podnar, a community advisor at NA For Change, a racial justice coalition out of North Allegheny.

"With NA for Change, we've done a lot of social impact work in North Allegheny and we just wanted to bring it to the broader county," Podnar said.

Enter these bright high schoolers from all over the county, dipping their toes in the activism pool.

"And giving them access to these resources and being able to talk to each other so they can figure out what social impact means to them, what activism means to them and also being able to put those plans in action, which they're doing behind us right now," Podnar said.

Podnar thinks these students will walk away with the big picture and the confidence to evoke change and speak up.

"Talking to parents, talking to teachers and not being afraid to talk to elected officials, seeing what resources are available to them and not being afraid to go for it because I can tell you these kids are bright and they all have really great ideas," Podnar said.

The students got to decide what issues matter most to them, from health, environment, education or policing. Then they're presenting ideas and solutions to a panel of community leaders Friday night, all with hopes of making those connections and making their communities better.

They're hoping this is just the first of many conferences like this one.