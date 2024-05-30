Pittsburgh-area World War II veteran flying back to Normandy to mark 80 years since D-Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 99-year-old veteran is taking a trip back to where he fought for his country in Normandy, France, during World War II.

People gathered at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday to wish Warren Goss well on his trip.

"I wouldn't have missed this for anything. Warren has meant a lot to us," said World War II veteran Robert Walter.

Goss, a Glenshaw native, was 18 years old when he was drafted to the U.S. Army and sent to Europe in 1943.

He volunteered to be a part of the 531st special brigade who were some of the first brave soldiers to land on the Normandy beaches on D-Day. Now, 80 years later, at 99 years old, Goss is returning to where one of the most pivotal moments in history took place.

"I think it's marvelous that he can go back, that he has the health, and is able to get around enough to go back and see what he has done for the world, not just our country, but for the world," Walter said.

"He's going off to the 80th anniversary of D-Day and I thought it would be good for people to be able to meet Warren, shake his hand, maybe thank him for his service and maybe hear a little bit of his story," said Todd Depastino, the executive director of the Veterans Breakfast Club.

Goss remembers his experiences vividly and reminds young people about the importance of history whenever he can.

"You can't explain that. You wait and wait when the ramp drops, then you go. When that ramp dropped, I went over the side. Landed in water up to my neck," Goss said.

Goss and his nephew are staying with a French journalist and plan to take time to reflect.

"I want to go over there and see how those people appreciate their freedom," Goss said.

Depastino wanted to honor Goss and his return trip.

"I thought it would be good for the public to know that we still have World War II veterans around, witnesses to history, witnesses to one of the most important dates of the 20th century and he's right among us, right here in Pittsburgh," Depastino said.