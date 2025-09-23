Pittsburgh named World Festival and Event City for second consecutive year

Pittsburgh has been designated as a World Festival and Event City by the International Festivals and Events Association for the second consecutive year.

Pittsburgh was one of five municipalities in the United States to receive the designation in 2025, according to a press release from VisitPITTSBURGH.

The Steel City joins other world-renowned destinations, including Dublin, Ireland; Rotterdam, the Netherlands; and Kailua Village, Hawaii, to make the list this year.

"Pittsburgh's spirit shines brightest when we come together to celebrate-whether it's through music, art, food, or community traditions," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "This global recognition reflects the passion of our residents, the talent of our event organizers, and the vibrancy that defines our city. We're proud to once again be named a World Festival and Event City, and we look forward to continuing to welcome the world to Pittsburgh."

City entries were judged by an international panel of experts and evaluated based on the city's commitment to fostering and supporting festivals and events, the economic impact of these activities, and their role in enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors.

Pittsburgh's application highlighted a year-round roster of popular events like the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, Picklesburgh, the Pittsburgh Marathon, and the Three Rivers Arts Festival.

"To be recognized once was an honor—to continue to earn this recognition is a true testament to the collaboration, creativity, and dedication of our city's event organizers and community partners," said VisitPITTSBURGH president & CEO Jerad Bachar. "Pittsburgh is a place where world-class festivals flourish, and this award reinforces that our city belongs on the global stage."

A full list of this year's award recipients can be found here.