Pittsburgh woman celebrates 107th birthday with party at local nursing home

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Resident at Vincentian Schenley Gardens celebrates 107th birthday
A Pittsburgh woman turned 107 years old on Tuesday and the nursing home where she lives threw her a big party!

Anne Saunders lives at the Vincentian Schenley Gardens in the city's Oakland neighborhood.

On Tuesday, she celebrated turning 107 years old!

Organizers tell KDKA that Anne was born in the south but moved to the city's Hill District when she was a little girl.

Anne Saunders, a resident at the Vincentian Schenley Gardens in Oakland, turned 107 years old on Tuesday. KDKA

"She is the oldest resident we have," said Rosemary Malanoski, who's in charge of community life and campus engagement at the nursing home. "We've had some that were 102, but not 107, so this is truly a special day for all of us here."

Anne also received a proclamation marking her milestone from Pennsylvania representative La'Tasha Mayes.

