Pittsburgh woman celebrates 107th birthday with party at local nursing home

A Pittsburgh woman turned 107 years old on Tuesday and the nursing home where she lives threw her a big party!

Anne Saunders lives at the Vincentian Schenley Gardens in the city's Oakland neighborhood.

On Tuesday, she celebrated turning 107 years old!

Organizers tell KDKA that Anne was born in the south but moved to the city's Hill District when she was a little girl.

"She is the oldest resident we have," said Rosemary Malanoski, who's in charge of community life and campus engagement at the nursing home. "We've had some that were 102, but not 107, so this is truly a special day for all of us here."

Anne also received a proclamation marking her milestone from Pennsylvania representative La'Tasha Mayes.