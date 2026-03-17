Western Pennsylvania seeing wild swings in weather as winter draws to a close

This Friday, March 20, marks the first official day of spring.

But in typical western Pennsylvania fashion, we're seeing some winter weather whiplash, going from sunny and 70 degrees to snow-covered streets.

From the snow-covered Subarus and the salt trucks on the move to the snow squalls in Cecil, it's a snowy St. Patrick's Day many consider unlucky.

"It's terrible," said driver Karissa Thompson. "St. Patrick's Day is supposed to be like Sunny, you know? Go out, have fun."

For those who hit the roads, they know all too well.

"It's a little dicey. You have to be careful, watch what you're doing," said Dean Preteroti, who works in the city of Washington.

Careful driving is key on days like these. You want to give space to salt trucks and plows.

After driving 130 miles in the First Alert Mobile Weather Lab, KDKA's crew saw it all. Driving conditions can rapidly shift depending on time and location.

Around 5:30 a.m. in the North Hills, roadways were well covered to the point where it was challenging to see the pavement markings. Around an hour later, the Parkway West was clean and clear.

"Literally, what, two days ago, it was so hot, and it was nice and had a good fire pit outside," Thompson recalled.

"I think the weather is way too unpredictable around here. It was just 70 degrees the other day," Preteroti added.

Pittsburghers know what to expect this time of year.

"It just never ends around here," Preteroti said.

Never get too comfortable with Mother Nature. Because on this St. Patrick's Day, it's been an unpredictable whiplash of weather.